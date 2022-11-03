Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Local business news accounted for the three most-read articles on the Telegraph Herald website in October.
Ownership changes to existing establishments and the debut of an eatery in Dubuque County were among the month’s top stories, as was an article about the hospitalization of an Iowa member of Congress.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com for the month:
1.) Downtown Dubuque bar changing name, ownership
2.) Biz Buzz: New owners reopen Dubuque bar; insurance agency plans move; Asbury holistic healing business grows
3.) Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
4.) Hinson to spend another night in hospital, debate nixed
5.) 1 dead after tractor rollover in Dubuque County
6.) Wahlert golfer Coohey in serious car accident after district meet
7.) Dubuque firefighter suffering cardiac arrest saved by colleagues
8.) Biz Buzz Monday: New Dubuque Co. eatery serves up homemade sandwiches, sauces
9.) Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
10.) Authorities apprehend man sought in connection with shooting death in Jackson County
