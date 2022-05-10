Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved a 10-year facilities plan for the district, including ongoing projects and future priorities.
Board members typically approve the plan annually but have not done so for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to district Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher.
The plan lists a total of about $94.4 million in projects from fiscal year 2021-22 to 2030-31, to be funded through the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment levy and the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education 1-cent sales tax.
Included are ongoing renovations at Dubuque Senior High School, mechanical replacements in the district’s Central Kitchen, work to install solar panels at Sageville Elementary School and a roof replacement project at Roosevelt Middle School.
Kelleher said the document is fluid and will change with district needs. For example, the Roosevelt roof replacement was not previously on the district’s radar but, “because of the wear and tear on it, that’s now become a priority for next year.”
The plan also notes future project priorities, including about $60 million in construction as a result of the district’s plan to consolidate its middle schools from three to two by 2026. Other projects are a potential $22 million for construction of a new elementary school in the Southwest Arterial corridor, $6 million for the air conditioning of all district elementary schools and $4.2 million for improvements to high school baseball and softball facilities.
“These really are projects we don’t have funding for right now or we haven’t planned for them yet,” Kelleher said. “When it comes time to address new things that come up in the future, these are the priorities that (board members) want us to look at first.”
Future priorities also include the sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, Valentine Park and Fulton Elementary School, which will close at the end of the school year.
After the meeting, School Board President Kate Parks said the facilities plan lets the board ensure updates are completed equitably across district facilities.
“It helps us see the big picture for how we’re impacting every building in the district,” she said, noting that adding air conditioning to as many buildings as possible is one of her priorities.
Also Monday, board members approved contract agreements with the district’s bus drivers and attendants, food service workers, secretaries and administrative assistants, and truck drivers and mechanics for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said those groups will have a salary increase of about 3%. He said that number is “on the lower side” in the current job market, but it exceeds the 2.5% increase in state per-pupil funding approved earlier this year.
“It really represents the goodwill of the district to pay the best we can to have the best employees, knowing that there are constraints with what we are allowed to spend per student,” he said.