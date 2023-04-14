An Iowa bill that would prevent cities and counties from banning specific dog breeds could impact several local communities that already prohibit residents from owning pit bulls.
House File 651, which passed the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday on an 82-16 vote, would make it illegal for local governments to enact any ban of a specific dog breed.
The bill must still be passed by the Iowa Senate.
The proposed law would impact several eastern Iowa municipalities that already have ordinances prohibiting the ownership of pit bulls in their communities, including Cascade, Dyersville, Asbury, Delhi, Edgewood, Epworth, Holy Cross, Hopkinton and Monticello.
A similar bill was proposed in the state Legislature in 2021, but it did not garner enough support in the Iowa Senate.
Opponents of dog-breed bans are hailing the new state bill as a potential major step forward in eliminating the stigma against pit bulls, which they claim are unjustly labeled as being more prone to violence.
Dubuque resident Stephanie Sanders owns three pit bulls and helps run Iowans Against Breed Bans, a statewide advocacy group that opposes cities and counties passing breed-specific dog bans.
She argued that promoting responsible dog ownership, not enacting breed bans, is the right way to keep residents safe from dog attacks.
“We’re huge proponents of following local leash laws, keeping your yards secure and getting proper vaccinations,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of people that think that banning pit bulls is going to keep their communities safer, but we believe responsible dog ownership is the only way to keep communities safe.”
However, local officials in the cities where breed-ban ordinances have passed argue the bans were specifically enacted to improve public safety, and that the proposed state legislation is an infringement on the rights of municipalities to govern themselves.
“We passed the ordinance to ensure the safety of children in the neighborhood,” said Bill Hosch, Cascade City Council member. “It seems like the state is continuing to take local control away from the cities.”
Pit bulls are a category of dogs that make up a number of different breeds, including the American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, American bully and the Staffordshire bull terrier. About 6% of dogs in the U.S. fall under the pit bull categorization.
Nationally, statistics show that pit bull type dogs commit more dog bites than any other dog breed. A 2019 study by the American Animal Hospital Association found that pit bulls accounted for the highest percentage of reported dog bites at 22.5%. Furthermore, Dogsbite.org, a nonprofit organization that supports banning pit bulls, states that from 2005 to 2018, pit bulls committed 66% of all fatal dog bites in the U.S.
However, some organizations contend that pit bulls do not display inherently aggressive or dangerous behavior. A 2014 study by the American Veterinary Medical Association found that controlled studies of pit bulls did not show them to be disproportionately dangerous when compared to other dog breeds. The study also argued that the high number of reported bites by pit bulls may be due to reporting biases, the breed’s popularity in certain communities and the tendency for pit bulls to be trained as fighting dogs.
While local municipalities opposed the state Legislature from prohibiting breed-specific dog bans, the cities with pit bull bans reported rarely, if ever, having to impose the ordinance.
“That ordinance has been around for at least 20 years,” said Mick Michel, Dyersville city administrator. “We’ve had some minor incidents, but we’ve never filed a municipal infraction.”
Asbury City Administrator Beth Bonz said that though the city has a pit bull ban, it does not enforce it.
“We generally don’t prohibit any dog breeds,” she said. “I think our most recent case with a dog was a chihuahua.”
However, she did express her opposition to the proposed state legislation, arguing it would entail a regulatory overreach by the state government.
“I think cities are capable of enforcing their own animal ordinances,” Bonz said. “We don’t need state input.”
