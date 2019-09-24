City officials say the first phase of an environmental restoration project will begin this month at Eagle Point Park.
The project is intended to address the park’s recreational and natural spaces that suffer from the effects of severe erosion, invasive vegetation and degraded natural habitats on the rolling, rugged terrain, according to a press release.
The first phase will include soil quality restoration and conversion of turf to native vegetation. The release states that these improvements will reduce runoff and erosion while providing “new nature-based recreation opportunities for park visitors.” The improvements also are expected to create habitat for wildlife.
The first phase of the project will involve about 67 acres of the park and could include some vegetation clearing, invasive species removal, scrub brush removal, and tree removal. Most park facilities will remain open to public use throughout the project. Work is scheduled for completion next fall.