A crash report obtained Tuesday provides details on a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Dubuque earlier this month.
Eric J. Sebasta, 48, no permanent address, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment by Walter J. Rusk, 26, of Dubuque, according to a crash report obtained Tuesday.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. May 10 at the intersection of 30th Street and Central Avenue. The report states that Dubuque police responded to Finley Hospital at about 9:40 p.m. May 10 after receiving a report of the crash. A nurse said a man dropped off Sebasta at the hospital before driving away. The vehicle was registered to Rusk.
Sebasta reported that he was walking north on Central and crossing its intersection with 30th, the report states. Rusk’s truck stopped at the intersection while Sebasta was walking but then started to drive through it, hitting Sebasta. Sebasta went onto the hood of the vehicle, fell off and had his foot run over. Rusk then drove Sebasta to the hospital.
Traffic camera footage confirmed Sebasta’s report of the incident, the report states. An initial attempt to contact Rusk was unsuccessful.
Rusk met with officers on Monday, and he was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to report a crash.