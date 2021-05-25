Dubuque Community Schools leaders will continue giving students the option to learn virtually next school year, as well as consider whether to make the offering a permanent feature.
“If it’s high quality, and the students are being successful, and the data shows that they’re learning, and that’s what they want, then we’ll try to figure out if we can make that happen,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
The continuation of online learning and consideration of its future is one of 19 initiatives district leaders propose to tackle in the 2021-2022 school year. Rheingans shared officials’ priority initiatives for next year with school board members during a strategic plan update session Monday.
The district has offered an online learning option during the current school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials surveyed students currently learning online, and 450 to 500 of them said they would prefer to continue doing so next year, Rheingans said.
Given the number of students who want to keep learning online, officials decided to continue virtual learning. Rheingans noted that the state is allowing districts to continue offering online learning for another year due to the pandemic.
“We certainly don’t want those 500 students to choose to go somewhere else, so we’re going to offer an online situation for elementary, middle and high school next year,” Rheingans said ahead of the meeting.
At the elementary school level, enough students are interested in virtual learning for the district to offer one class per grade level that would be taught by a Dubuque teacher.
At the secondary level, educators are shifting their approach to online learning for next year in some ways. At the middle school level, students will receive live, virtual instruction from district teachers in nearly every class and will be able to access their instructors during online office hours, said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education, ahead of the meeting.
At the high school level, students still will predominantly access their classes through the Edgenuity online platform, though students in Advanced Placement classes will be able to watch their classes live virtually. In world language courses, students will take their classes using the district’s learning management system for secondary students and virtual interactions with teachers.
“We had done a survey of parents earlier this spring, and a majority of the families said that they would like that option (with more regular teacher contact) at middle school, and the majority of the families said they would like the Edgenuity option at high school,” Burns said.
As the district continues to implement its online learning option, officials will start to explore whether they want to offer permanent online schooling — which would require state approval.
Rheingans said district leaders will examine the feasibility and costs of offering an online program, as well as the number of students who would be interested after the pandemic is over.
“If we have a significant number, we would like to figure out what is the best way we can serve them locally, as opposed to having them open-enroll to another district in another community,” he said.
School Board Member Lisa Wittman said that while online learning is working for many students, she still wants them to be engaged and hopes they will find their way back to the classroom.
“I just hope that they find a way to become engaged rather than just going on their computer,” she said. “… I hope they find a way of physically being engaged.”
Board President Tami Ryan noted that students still can be engaged in school even if they aren’t physically present, and they can still engage in activities such as athletics. She said virtual learning offers students another choice.
“It’s finding the engagement that works for you,” she said.
Board Member Mike Donohue was not present at the meeting.