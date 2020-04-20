Maternity pictures, baby showers and visits from giddy future grandparents.
These are all things Dubuque resident Marie Manning thought were in store for her in the past few months.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
“It’s been a bummer,” said Manning, who is pregnant with her first child, due May 7. “This is my first baby. I was supposed to be able to do all these things, and now I can’t.”
For mothers throughout the tri-state area — recent and expecting — many plans made months in advance have been washed away by the pandemic.
In-person hospital appointments have decreased in favor of online conferences, traditional ceremonies have been canceled, and even things as comforting as family support during labor have been compromised.
“I was unable to have any visitors at the hospital besides my husband,” said New Diggings, Wis., resident Sarah Gruel, whose daughter was born March 23. “We imagined our family seeing her all the time, but now they can’t have any moment with her.”
Hospitals in the area are altering standard practices in order to reduce the chances of pregnant mothers or newborns contracting COVID-19.
Amy Wright, director of Maternal Child Services at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said her team is following guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Prevention measures include limiting in-person appointments, wearing personal protective equipment for deliveries and limiting the number of support people allowed in the room during delivery to one.
“Patients will notice that we are going above and beyond to protect them and their family,” Wright said.
Curtis Page, with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said that while health care workers are increasing protective measures and decreasing hospital visits, extra care still is being taken to provide a standard birthing experience.
“We are still trying to keep the labor experience the labor experience,” he said. “The best experience should remain as it was intended.”
Gruel said her doctors have greatly limited the time she spends at the hospital. During delivery, she underwent a C-section.
She originally anticipated she would be kept in the hospital for two to four days before she was allowed to go home. Instead, she was sent home after one.
“They have pretty much said they want to keep (the baby) out of the hospital,” Gruel said. “It’s more safe for us not to be in the hospital.”
While the changes have increased safety, anxieties have grown as well.
Manning said she was scared her husband wouldn’t be allowed to be with her during labor at all.
“I was already nervous for this, but I really didn’t want him to not be there,” Manning said. “We were going to also have my mother-in-law there, but she is off the table now.”
Gruel had planned to host several family gatherings to introduce her newborn daughter, but that’s not possible. While some family members have stopped by to say hello — standing outside, a pane of glass separating them — most introductions have not yet occurred.
“It’s very disheartening,” Gruel said. “It feels like we have been robbed of all the moments that she should be having right now.”
While the experience has been challenging, both Gruel and Manning are focusing on the future. When the pandemic has passed, they both intend to hold all of the ceremonies and family events that they missed.
Though things definitely haven’t gone according to plan for Manning, she said all she wants to focus on is being a mother.
“I definitely have been nesting,” she said. “The baby’s room is set up, and I have been cooking more. I’m excited.”