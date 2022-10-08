The three candidates vying to become the next Dubuque County attorney offer varying backgrounds and ideas of how the county attorney’s office needs to be improved.
Democratic defense attorney Sam Wooden, Republican attorney Scott Nelson and former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running unaffiliated with a political party, will be on the ballot for the position in the Nov. 8 election.
Wooden handily defeated fellow Democrat C.J. May III, the current county attorney, in the June primary election.
A prosecutorial policy
Kirkendall, Nelson and Wooden each said staff members in the county attorney’s office have not been led to work together toward the same prosecutorial plan, which had made the office less effective.
Wooden said the office needs to prioritize how aggressively attorneys pursue different types of cases.
“To me, that means violent folks, people who assault with weapons,” he said. “I’m not losing sleep over a kid who gets caught with a (marijuana) joint. I don’t think that should hang over their head the rest of their life.”
Kirkendall said the office needs to be more efficient at prosecuting cases in a timely manner before it can consider alternatives to detention, such as mental health diversion programs.
“A punishment needs to happen somewhat close to the time on the crime,” he said. “When a year goes by and people have been out (of jail), then are given parole, that doesn’t incentivize people to stay out of trouble. That makes it seem like they aren’t really being punished. ...
“The most important thing for the county attorney’s office is being a credible route for holding people accountable. That then opens the avenue for alternatives.”
Nelson said the county attorney’s office needs to be fair but also more firm than it has been.
“People are tired of people getting slapped on the wrist and then being back there to do it over again,” he said. “I don’t want to throw everybody in jail and to throw everybody in prison. I want people to stop committing crime. If you commit a crime, I might give you a break. If you return to crime, my eyebrow goes up.”
Office philosophy
In recent years, the county attorney’s office has seen the departure of many of its most experienced attorneys and staff, leaving a younger crew.
The candidates described their respective styles of managing the office’s attorneys to accomplish their plans.
Kirkendall said that, as the only candidate on the ballot who previously worked in the county attorney’s office, he is most ready to hit the ground running. Kirkendall was ousted from his position as an assistant county attorney earlier this year. County officials contend that Kirkendall resigned after declining to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” detailing complaints against him. Kirkendall has argued that the move was political and that he did not resign. Iowa Workforce Development deemed the employment separation a firing.
“Having someone come in and learn the job on Jan. 1, that would face a steep learning curve,” Kirkendall said. “I’ve had the benefit of having a lot of support from not only law enforcement but the wider legal community — the people who come through the courthouse. Especially with domestic violence cases, people know the kind of prosecutor I am.”
Nelson said his 30 years representing plaintiffs in civil cases, which he called civil prosecution, made him more than prepared to be the next county attorney. He also said he would improve morale in the county office by providing the kind of mentorship he received as a younger attorney from more senior attorneys.
“Prosecution is prosecution. A plaintiff also goes forward with their case and evidence. It’s the same mechanics,” he said of his background. “I can make trial attorneys out of the young attorneys in that office. Then, we need to get them moving together, which is not always easy.”
Wooden said his greatest trial successes have come through collaboration to find the best solution to the problem, an ethic he would impart if elected.
“I hate to admit it, but I am not always the smartest person in the room,” he said. “The success I have had comes from working together, figuring out the best way to do something and not just my way. If you haven’t spent much time in that environment in your career, if you’ve spent most of your time working alone, I think it is hard to transition into that world.”
Community concerns
The candidates also relayed the concerns they said they have heard from county residents.
Nelson said people increasingly are worried about violent crime, which he said had risen in Dubuque recently.
“I’m hearing that people are tired of hearing of crime and recidivism in the county,” he said. “People are sensing that. I’m not sure they know the numbers, but it’s following national trends. People read that stuff in the paper, and they start to get fearful of where they are.”
He added, “People don’t want more programs. They want aggressive prosecution.”
Kirkendall said he had heard from residents who agree with him that political parties had no place in running for county attorney.
“There are a lot of people who agree with the idea that county offices shouldn’t be partisan and that, especially with county attorney, that the county attorney shouldn’t be accountable to a political party,” he said.
Wooden said the biggest concern he has heard was confidence in the office being consistent.
“Consistency and results and getting there through teamwork — that seems to resonate with the folks I talk to,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.