After taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, Catherine Curtiss is thinking of going back to her old job.
Catherine, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, left her job at T.J. Maxx early in the pandemic because her parents were concerned and didn’t yet know how contagious COVID-19 was. But now that she is getting vaccinated and summer is coming, she would like to reapply.
“College is coming up,” Catherine said. “I wouldn’t mind making some extra money for it, so I think it would be nice.”
After seeing a pandemic-fueled downturn in youth summer employment last year, some hiring professionals are hoping for a reversal of that trend this summer. Meanwhile, local teenagers said they and their peers either have jobs or are looking for one.
However, some local employers said that so far, they are struggling to find enough workers to fill seasonal jobs.
“I’m optimistic that this summer is going to be better than last year,” said Matt Timmerman, who co-owns Express Employment Professionals in Dubuque and Platteville, Wis. “I think everyone was in limbo a little bit, and now most folks are vaccinated that want to get vaccinated, and I think people are feeling a little better about the state of the economy, the state of the pandemic.”
High demand
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fewer youth ages 16 to 24 were employed in July 2020 than in 2019, and their unemployment rate in July 2020 was twice that of the year before.
Timmerman noted that many young people didn’t seem to want to work last summer because of COVID-19 concerns. This summer, however, he expects a heavy demand for workers as companies nationwide deal with labor shortages.
Express Employment Professionals this summer is targeting high school students, college students and teachers off for the summer to help fill jobs.
“I think we’re going to see a stronger presence this year just financially for some of these kids,” he said. “They could make some pretty darn good money over the summer.”
City of Dubuque officials have tied their altered schedule for opening city pools to challenges finding seasonal staff. The vast majority of seasonal Leisure Services employees typically are teenagers and college-age individuals, said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager.
“Staff are having to kind of reprogram or re-evaluate the structure of their programs so they can ensure they have the proper amount of staff to efficiently, equitably and safely administer their programs,” he said.
Kroger said that trend could be happening because teens sought out other jobs last year when the city’s programming was further limited by the pandemic. He also noted that some wages for city seasonal jobs might not be as competitive, and officials already have increased wages for lifeguards to try to draw more interest.
Vicki Blake, who owns and operates the Dairy Queen at 2300 Rhomberg Ave. in Dubuque, said she is fortunate to have members of her largely-teenage staff from last summer return this year.
However, she has struggled to find new employees.
“The ones I have want to work and are working plenty of hours — I just have more hours to give,” she said.
Finding work
Though Catherine took a break from her job at T.J. Maxx during the pandemic, she has been working as a runner at a law office where her father and aunt are partners and where she has less interaction with the public.
“During the pandemic, my priority wasn’t so much, ‘I’ll make money to do fun stuff with my friends,’ ... we weren’t really certain we would go out and do stuff that I would need the money for,” she said. “The priority shifted to keep my family safe.”
But after a year of going to school and getting vaccinated against COVID-19, she feels more comfortable being around more people. Many of her friends also are trying to find jobs or have something set up.
Deon Lawrence and Bin Edwards, both juniors at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, currently have jobs but are planning to increase their hours this summer. Bin is primarily working at Walmart now but in the summers puts in more hours at Phoenix Theatres. Deon also is working at Walmart and will continue there over the summer while picking up shifts at Higley Industries.
“I like to work,” Deon said. “It teaches me how much I need to save.”
Teenagers who are willing to put in the effort can find jobs, Bin said.
“It’s really easy getting a job,” he said. “You’ve just got to be focused ... nine times out of 10, you’re going to get hired.”