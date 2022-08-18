PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City officials highlighted population growth and housing improvements as key goals when considering Platteville’s future at a goal-setting session this week.

City Manager Adam Ruechel led the meeting, during which the Common Council and city staff reviewed the city’s goals for 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.