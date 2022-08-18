Platteville Fire Station update

One of the Platteville's goals for 2023 is setting the construction deadline and financial obligations for the new fire station.

In March, the city was awarded $7 million in federal funding to put toward the project. City leaders expect to spend $8 million to $13 million to construct a new station spanning 28,000 to 32,000 square feet at the site of O.E. Gray Community Learning Center, 155 W. Lewis St.

This week, City Manager Adam Ruechel told Common Council members that city staff have toured nearby fire stations to see what worked with the designs and what didn't. He said officials also would meet soon with nearby townships to go over expected financial obligations.

"If we were able to have all our financial ducks in a row, … potentially, we'd be starting construction in 2023," Ruechel said. "If not and we have to do some other considerations, we'd be looking at 2024."