PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City officials highlighted population growth and housing improvements as key goals when considering Platteville’s future at a goal-setting session this week.
City Manager Adam Ruechel led the meeting, during which the Common Council and city staff reviewed the city’s goals for 2023.
One goal that garnered considerable council input was the issue of housing and workforce development.
Initially listed together as one goal, council members recommended breaking it into two separate endeavors: increasing housing and bolstering the workforce.
“They’re two separate things,” said Council Member Ken Kilian. “Really, we’re talking about housing for all ages of people, not just workers. … You’ve got housing, and you’ve got workforce.”
Ruechel agreed and said he would look into separating out those goals to bolster population growth across ages.
Ruechel then provided an update on the city’s housing endeavors, saying city staff were in conversation with several developers. He said the city hopes to add market-rate apartments, as well as residential and senior housing to the market.
“From your most expensive home in the city to your least expensive, that’s kind of what (this goal) is looking at, trying to categorize the issue in terms of availability and what we need,” Ruechel said.
In line with considering the area’s older residents, Council President Barbara Daus asked Ruechel to add a goal related to the future of the city’s senior center.
The center, which offers recreational and social opportunities for those 50 and older, moved to the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center several years ago when the city sold the building in which it was initially located.
With plans for the learning center to be demolished so the city’s new fire station can be built at the site, the future of the senior center is uncertain once again.
“I don’t know what the exact goal is, but it seems like there should be a goal surrounding the senior center,” Daus said.
Ruechel agreed and said he would consider how to include those considerations in future plans.
