ELIZABETH, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials are exploring the formation of a clean energy district to promote renewable energy development.
About 25 people attended a meeting Thursday hosted by the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, leaders from which hope to generate interest from residents interested in founding the county’s own clean energy district.
A clean energy district is a nonprofit organization that promotes the creation of renewable energy through community engagement and advocacy. Counties throughout northeast Iowa already have formed energy districts, including Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties.
Joleen Jansen, program manager for the Clayton County clean energy district, said an effort is underway to spread the concept to Wisconsin and Illinois.
“This is such an exciting time in the movement of energy districts,” Jansen said. “It’s boots-on-the-ground work to create a difference in where people live.”
Jansen explained that the clean energy district would work to promote clean energy development through a combination of public engagement, strategic planning and technical assistance.
The main goals of the organization would be to ensure renewable energy availability to all residents, promote investment in local clean energy providers and to reach 100% renewable energy use in the county by 2050.
Steve Barg, executive director of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said the clean energy district could help renewable energy projects come to fruition. Those efforts include a proposed project between the foundation and Jo Carroll Energy to develop a solar array on foundation property.
“We are supportive of the idea of this forming,” Barg said. “We want it to move forward.”
Barg stressed that formation of the energy district would not be led by the conservation foundation. Volunteers would be asked to serve as board members who will bring the district to life.
Jo Daviess County Board Member Hendrica Regez said a sustainability alliance being formed in Galena could act as a partner in the effort.
“I want to see us meet these goals and work toward getting off fossil fuels,” Regez said. “It would be good for promoting clean energy in the county.”
Another meeting is set for Jan. 23. Barg said he intends to have the foundation turn over development of the clean energy district to a group of residents.