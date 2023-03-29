Officials from a Dubuque hospital provided an update on its program aimed at offering support to students, and in aiding recruitment and retention of the hospital’s workforce.
Finley Health Foundation officials gave a presentation to board members of the Dubuque Racing Association at the DRA’s monthly meeting Tuesday at Q Casino. In July, the DRA awarded UnityPoint Health-Finley Health Foundation a $48,600 core grant for its Senior Student Promise Program, which provides funds to qualified senior health sciences students in exchange for an up to two-year commitment working at Finley Hospital.
“Retention of highly skilled health care professionals benefits patients and families and has a positive impact on the Dubuque community,” said Barb Potts, executive director of the Finley Health Foundation. “We believe these students will come for a job and stay for a career within Finley Hospital.”
Potts said the Senior Student Promise Program began in July 2022. Students who qualify can receive up to $20,000 for certain educational expenses, such as tuition, supplies, books, uniforms or living stipends.
Upon graduating and seeking work at Finley, the participating students can apply to various jobs, from nurses to lab technicians.
Chad Wolbers, Finley president and CEO, told the DRA board that the hospital is still experiencing workforce challenges following the pandemic.
“Although the pandemic may seem to some to be in the rearview mirror, we’re very much still in the throes of a crisis,” he said. “When it relates to workforce, in our worst day during COVID, we had 130 open positions in the organization. I’m pleased to report we are down to 70, which is where we were around pre-COVID.”
To date, Potts said Finley Health Foundation has committed $83,000 to six students participating in the Senior Student Promise Program. In addition, five students have signed a letter of intent to work with Finley after their upcoming graduation, resulting in another estimated $100,000 in investment.
“Hospitals are economic engines that are among the largest employers in their community and among the state as a whole,” Potts said. “This will help ensure we retain and attract people to the nursing fields.”
Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Schmitt Island development, noted that the DRA changed its grant focus last year toward applications that could attract more people to the Dubuque area.
“These were the exact programs we were hoping organizations came forward with,” Buhr said of the Senior Student Promise Program.
