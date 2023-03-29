Officials from a Dubuque hospital provided an update on its program aimed at offering support to students, and in aiding recruitment and retention of the hospital’s workforce.

Finley Health Foundation officials gave a presentation to board members of the Dubuque Racing Association at the DRA’s monthly meeting Tuesday at Q Casino. In July, the DRA awarded UnityPoint Health-Finley Health Foundation a $48,600 core grant for its Senior Student Promise Program, which provides funds to qualified senior health sciences students in exchange for an up to two-year commitment working at Finley Hospital.

