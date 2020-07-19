A Dubuque medical practice has closed its doors.
The Center for Vein Restoration practice at 505 Cedar Cross Road has closed permanently, according to a letter sent from lead physician Dr. Joseph Jenkins to current and former patients. Attempts to contact Jenkins were unsuccessful.
In the letter, Jenkins noted that the practice closed June 1 due to COVID-19. He went on to say it would not reopen.
"Many businesses have felt the economic impact of the virus, and my practice has been no exception," he wrote.