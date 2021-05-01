A raging blaze destroyed a large truck carrying straw on Friday morning outside of Dubuque.
The blaze was along U.S. 151 at Nolan Lane, between Dubuque and Cascade, Iowa. The truck belonged to J&R Rental, of East Dubuque, Ill.
Key West Fire Chief Chris Tigges said the cause of the fire was not immediately determined, but no one was injured. The truck contained rolls of straw typically used when seeding fields. His department was paged to the scene at about 8:15 a.m., and he estimated the fire closed down the southbound lanes of the highway for at least 45 minutes.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Bernard, Centralia-Peosta and Epworth.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to requests for comment.