LANCASTER, Wis. — Authorities on Wednesday released details on a crash in Grant County last week that left two people injured.
Vicki Maag, 53, of Platteville, and Crystal Klinefelter, 37, of Potosi, both were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. June 10 at the intersection of Stage and Aupperle roads south of Lancaster. A news release states that Maag failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into a vehicle driven by Klinefelter.
Maag was cited with failure to yield.