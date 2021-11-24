The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Nathan R. Bourland, 23, of 2086 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.

Michael R. Huseman, 75, of 10543 Emberwood Drive, No. 37, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $6,000 between 6 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday from his residence.

