BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials are gearing up to start working on designs for a new elementary school following the passage of a $13.1 million bond measure this week.
“We’ve always had a top-notch education, and now we will have a top-notch facility to go along with it,” said School Board Member Allysen Bonifas. “I’m extremely thankful to … everybody that came out to support the bond.”
A total of 1,142 people, or 65.78% of ballots cast, voted in favor of the bond measure while 594, or 34.22%, voted against it. The measure needed a 60% approval rate to pass.
The bond will fund construction of a new facility on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus that initially will house third through fifth grades, with pre-kindergarten through second grades remaining at the current school on Third Street. Construction costs not covered by the bond will be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state 1-cent sales tax.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the move will allow staff to use newer areas of the current school as much as possible for the students who remain there. Parts of the facility were constructed in 1848, and though Meyer said some of the old spaces still will need to be used, having fewer students in the building will offer more space for staff who have been dealing with overcrowded rooms and makeshift offices for years.
With the passage of the bond measure, the district’s portion of property taxes will increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value, meaning the owner of a $100,000 residential property would see an annual increase of $133.06, according to district officials.
Bellevue residents previously rejected two larger bond measures for a new elementary school — a $16 million measure in September 2018, and a $14.5 million measure in April 2019.
Bonifas and Meyer attributed the success of this year’s bond measure to a strong campaign from parents and community members, as well as district efforts to pare down the project and complete it in phases to minimize costs.
“I think it shows that our school board and our facilities committee really listened to comments from the last two (referenda) that failed and made some adjustments accordingly,” Meyer said. “We took an approach that was fiscally responsible for our stakeholders, who recognized the need for this building for our students based on safety, security, accessibility and on down the line.”
Meyer said the district now will begin working with architects and engineers to design the building, which will span about 37,000 square feet. Construction tentatively will begin in spring 2024, with the school slated to open at the start of the 2025-2026 academic year.
Once the first phase of work is complete, a proposed second phase of the project would feature either a potential addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, or renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces, or both.
Meyer said the district will look to begin planning that phase — which would be funded with physical plant and equipment levy and sales tax revenues — around 2028.
