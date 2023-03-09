BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials are gearing up to start working on designs for a new elementary school following the passage of a $13.1 million bond measure this week.

“We’ve always had a top-notch education, and now we will have a top-notch facility to go along with it,” said School Board Member Allysen Bonifas. “I’m extremely thankful to … everybody that came out to support the bond.”

