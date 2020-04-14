Iowa transportation officials have expanded the state’s “Skip the Trip” program to allow for parents and guardians to administer driver’s knowledge tests to students at home.
Services offered in driver’s service centers in the state have been limited to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation. The expanded “Skip the Trip” program enables students to take the written tests without visiting a service center. To apply to take the test at home, a parent with a valid Iowa driver’s license will need to complete and submit an application.
Visit iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/skip-the-trip for more information.