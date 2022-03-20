EARLVILLE, Iowa — A new restaurant in Earlville with a focus on good food and drink in a family atmosphere has opened, generating a lot of buzz from locals.
Marshall’s Public House, 107 Northern Ave., is the brainchild of owner Ken Edaburn. It’s an opportunity Edaburn admits he couldn’t pass up after getting let go from his previous job of 32 years.
“I’m kind of a foodie and have always wanted to do this,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have taken this opportunity if something like losing my job hadn’t happened. I found out this place was for sale, so I bought it.”
Edaburn said Marshall’s Public House will focus on being a family restaurant.
“We serve alcohol, craft and domestic beers as well as sweet and dry wines, but I want this to be a place people are comfortable bringing their families,” he said. “It’s a restaurant first.”
Family is front and center in the restaurant’s name. Marshall is Edaburn’s middle name and the first name of his father.
Marshall’s Public House features broasted chicken, burgers (some of the biggest sellers so far, according to Edaburn), paninis and pizzas, as well as a children’s menu. Eventually, he would like to open in the mornings as a coffee house, serving a few easy breakfast items.
A rustic décor features a saw blade painted by an Earlville native that Edaburn found in Worthington, Iowa, as well as nods to his love of craft items.
“My theme is kind of craft, both on the coffee side and the craft beer side,” he explained.
Edaburn’s menu features as many local or area items as possible. Sweet wines are from PromiseLand Winery near Guttenberg, Iowa, and craft beers are from area breweries. He also sources local beef for his burgers.
“Buying local is part of my business plan,” he said. “I think people appreciate it. My ground beef is locally sourced. It’s really good quality. I believe people will remember that and appreciate it. My whole theme is local.”
He added that he will bring in as much from local farmers markets as possible.
In the future, Edaburn said, he might offer unique food options, as well as barbecue items. He owns the lot next to his restaurant and hopes to eventually have an outdoor space available.
“What has been fantastic is the great feedback I’ve already gotten from people,” he said. “The town has supported me. They realize I’m new at this. But when people come in here, they can expect a family atmosphere with good food at a decent price.”
Marshall’s Public House’s hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The business is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. More information about the restaurant can be found at facebook.com/marshallspublichouse.