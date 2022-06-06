For almost three decades in the mid-20th century, Melody Mill, just north of Dubuque, was a prime spot for anyone who wanted to enjoy an evening of music and dancing.
It was on one of those evenings that John Tracey spotted Elaine Weydert across the dance floor.
“I was in the Army, stationed in Milwaukee, so of course, being that close to home, I came back quite often,” recalled John, now 86. “I was at the Mill one Saturday night and met this cute girl up there, and I knew I was going to ask her out.”
Elaine, now 84, said their first date didn’t happen quite as easily as they expected.
“He came to the house for our first date, and I wasn’t anywhere near ready,” she said. “So, we made it for the next night. I got all dressed up, and he didn’t show up. I thought I’d probably been stood up, but my mother said, ‘I know his parents. He’s a nice boy. He wouldn’t stand you up.’”
So, Elaine got dressed up yet again and waited for her first date with John. He did show up — she had the night wrong — and they danced the night away.
Thus started their love affair. John proposed a few years later, and Elaine, the oldest of 14 children in a Peosta, Iowa, farm family, told her mother the date they had chosen for their wedding day.
“She told me she was going to have my little brother any day now and that we’d have to wait until he was six weeks old,” she said. “So, we did.”
The couple married on May 17, 1958, and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Both John and Elaine loved to go to hear live music and dance, and they did it as often as they could.
“We’d go to Melody Mill or the Lux Club,” Elaine said. “Friday nights at Melody Mill would be country music, and Saturday would be Big Band music.”
John recounted the night in 1958 when a certain star musician played at Melody Mill.
“Johnny Cash signed her elbow,” John said of Elaine. “And she didn’t wash it for two months.”
“Well, what are you going to do?” Elaine asked with a laugh. “It was the only thing I had for him to sign.”
After their two oldest children, Patrick and Michael, were born, the family left Iowa and moved to Romeoville, Ill., a Chicago suburb, when John took a job with General Electric.
Son Terry and only daughter Colleen were born while they were living in Illinois.
Eventually, the family moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, where John took a teaching position at Indian Hills Community College. He later became coordinator of instruction at the school. Elaine returned to school and got her registered nursing degree, then worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years.
The Traceys eventually returned to the area when they moved to Epworth, between Elaine’s hometown of Peosta and John’s hometown of Farley.
Daughter Colleen Sincox is a nurse in Marshalltown, Iowa. She said her parents made connections wherever they lived.
“My parents always had lots of friends,” she said. “No matter how many times we moved, they established friendships and went out with other couples.”
Son Michael Tracey, of Roselle, Ill., said his parents enjoyed socializing, but they also were serious about teaching their children how to succeed. He credits them with instilling a strong work ethic that inspired him to start and then sell his own business, which allowed him to retire at 58 years old.
“They were strong in education,” he said. “They never pushed us to go to college. They said ‘Whatever you do, just make sure you’re good at it.’ And they supported us in anything we wanted to do.”
John and Elaine took the kids on camping trips all over the U.S., always with learning on their minds.
“The Grand Canyon. Washington, D.C. Yellowstone (National Park),” Mike said. “They always made sure we went to places where we could learn something, but they also made sure we had great vacations.”
The family experienced tragedy when they lost son Terry, who was 50 years old with a wife and three sons, in 2016 to cancer. In 2018, Colleen’s husband, Steve, died suddenly.
“That was tough,” Elaine said. “And it was even harder because Terry and Steve were very good friends.”
John and Elaine enjoy spending time with their 14 grandchildren and look forward to their first great-grandchild, who is on the way.
John joked about the secret to their long marriage.
“I was gone a lot,” he said.
“Oh, no, that’s not it,” Elaine said. “Just taking it as it comes, I guess. Solving problems together, having fun together, just living through it all together.”
Colleen recalled a time 17 years ago when her father came close to dying.
“He was very, very sick,” she said. “He was in so much pain. He had this strange autoimmune disease. He was close to death.”
Colleen remembered the words that her father said as he was recovering in the hospital.
She knew those words were meant for her mother.
“I knew that I had to make it,” John said. “Because I couldn’t leave my girl.”
