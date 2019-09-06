PRESTON, Iowa — A Jackson County farmer has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine for digging a trench that directed manure discharge into a nearby creek.
The agreement between James Carstensen, of rural Preston, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was released Thursday.
The document states that the DNR received a tip on May 24 and responded to Carstensen’s property on 45th Street northeast of Preston, where he has about 700 beef cattle. A DNR official found that a trench had been dug from one of Carstensen’s manure basins to a road ditch that led to Copper Creek.
“Manure was flowing out of the (basin) and through the trench and ditch, then discharging into the creek,” according to the document.
The DNR reported that Carstensen admitted to digging the trench because the basins were not big enough to hold all the waste “due to the rainfall.”
“Mr. Carstensen stated that he knew of the applicable laws and rules related to the discharges of manure, but that he felt digging the trench to the creek was appropriate to prevent an overflow onto the neighboring field,” the document states.
Under an agreement with the DNR, Carstensen agreed to pay the fine and either develop a plan to prevent future manure discharges, including removing the trench, or apply for a pollutant discharge permit and agree to comply with any related parameters if approved.