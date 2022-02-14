A pair of grants totaling nearly $3 million will allow East Central Intergovernmental Association officials to help local older and low-income residents improve their homes.
ECIA officials recently announced receiving two grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with $1 million going to help older adults remain in their homes and close to $2 million to address home health hazards for low-income residents.
“It’s just great to be in a position where we can offer help,” said Walter Nims, a lead/building inspector for ECIA who is administering one of the grants.
Both grants are targeted to residents of an area that includes Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, a press release states. The area excludes the city of Dubuque, as officials there also received grants through both programs.
To be eligible, residents must be at or below 80% of the local median family income, which for a family of four is $63,050 in Delaware and Dubuque counties and $57,700 in Jackson County.
The Older Adult Home Modification Grant aims to help people 62 and older remain in their homes for a longer period of time, said Angela Koppes, a lead/building inspector for ECIA who is administering the grant. Funds can be used for a variety of improvements such as walkways, grab bars, handrails, ramps, smoke detectors, flooring and walk-in showers.
“There’s pages and pages and pages of things that we’re allowed to do,” Koppes said. “It’s kind of never-ending. Whatever is going to help them remain in the home safely, we’ll be able to do.”
Koppes and an occupational therapist from MercyOne will visit eligible homes to evaluate safety, with Koppes helping hire contractors for the work and the occupational therapist following up to educate the homeowner on the improvements.
Koppes said officials expect to spend about $5,000 per home and to serve more than 80 households.
The Healthy Homes Production Grant seeks to address common deficiencies in homes. A focus of those funds will be on improving indoor air quality, though they can be used on a variety of projects such as installing handrails, replacing broken steps, fixing leaking roofs and installing smoke detectors, said Nims.
“Being able to improve houses, to make it a better living situation for anyone there, is definitely something we’re interested in doing,” he said.
Officials expect to spend an average of $10,000 per home and have proposed to work on 110 properties with the grant funds.