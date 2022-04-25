GREELEY, Iowa— Authorities today released the name of a 9-year-old girl who died Saturday in a fire in Delaware County.

Brooklyn M. Lendt was killed in the house fire, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Greeley. The caller said there was a child inside the residence.

Crews found the body of the girl inside the building. The home was a total loss.

Authorities today said an electrical issue likely cause the fire. 

