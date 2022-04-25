GREELEY, Iowa— Authorities today released the name of a 9-year-old girl who died Saturday in a fire in Delaware County.
Brooklyn M. Lendt was killed in the house fire, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.
The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Greeley. The caller said there was a child inside the residence.
Crews found the body of the girl inside the building. The home was a total loss.
Authorities today said an electrical issue likely cause the fire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.