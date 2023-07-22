PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As 11-year-old Pavi Maggied waited for customers to stop by her jewelry booth in Platteville’s City Park on Saturday, she used a pair of pliers to fiddle with a bracelet and make sure it was just right.
Her booth included earrings made of wire wrapped around sparkling beads and rings of all different shapes and colors, among other crafts. One piece drawing particular attention from passersby was a wire necklace carefully shaped into the outline of a cat.
“It’s really satisfying,” said Pavi, of Platteville, who started learning about wire wrapping during the pandemic. “I just like seeing how (the final pieces) come out all tight and organized.”
Pavi was one of around 30 artists Saturday featured as part of the Platteville Hometown Festival Week Art and Craft Fair. The fair was the latest event in a weeklong celebration of the Platteville community.
Wares varied widely between booths with some featuring quilt- or beadwork and others offering woodworking or pottery. Live music played in the background, and food was available for purchase.
For Sashia Swenson, of Platteville, the fair was both an opportunity to support local artists and a source of inspiration. A crafter herself, Swenson said it was nice to see what other area artists were making and how she could potentially integrate some of those ideas into her own work.
“I’ve been taking mental notes this whole time,” she said.
Platteville couple Jordan and Senja Hines were operating their booth as a pair. On one end of the table were the knives Jordan makes with custom-built handles. On the other, Senja showed off the earrings she makes with the left-over materials from Jordan’s efforts.
“It’s a lot of fun. We really enjoy working together and just using up what we can so we don’t waste anything,” Senja said.
The Hineses were first-time vendors at the craft fair, but the event has been going on for years as part of the Platteville Regional Chamber’s annual Hometown Festival Week. Other festivities this year included a music show, car cruise and more.
Chamber Director Wayne Wodarz said the week is all about celebrating what Platteville has to offer. He added that local artists are a big part of that equation, so the chamber holds the craft fair each year to give them a chance to show off their work.
“It just goes to show that everybody has talents, and when we put them all together, we can make something great happen,” Wodarz said.
Hometown Festival Week will round out Sunday, July 23, with the free Southwest Christian Music Festival, which will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in City Park. More information about that event is available online at platteville.com/events/hometown-festival-week.