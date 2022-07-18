The firm managing a federal grant-funded study of flood prevention opportunities in Dubuque County watersheds has identified eastern stretches of the Little Maquoketa River as priorities.
The Dubuque County Watersheds group secured a $600,000 grant through the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Watershed Flood Prevention Operations program last year. In the months since, JEO Consulting Group has studied watersheds where past flood damage and flood risk would most likely score project proposals there well enough to access millions in conservation service and FEMA money that the Watershed Flood Prevention Operations study qualifies them for.
“We’ve got to meet all the federal guidelines for that,” JEO Project Manager Adam Rupe told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week. “So you’ll see we’ve prioritized areas and where we’ll probably move forward based on what’s going to best fit those criteria.”
Rupe said JEO used hydrological models, collected public input in several communities and from landowners, and consulted original surveying in watersheds across the northern half of Dubuque County, per the grant. Through that analysis, it identified five possible project areas — northeast Dyersville; New Vienna and New Wine Park; the upper Little Maquoketa River area; the lower Little Maquoketa “greenway;” and Sageville and Couler Valley.
Of those, Rupe told supervisors that the two areas on the Little Maquoketa River had the best chances of securing federal funds.
“In the upper Little Maquoketa area, there have been repeated and widespread damages and impacts from flooding along the Heritage Trail and local roads all through there,” he said. “As that flows down to the northern side of the City of Dubuque and the Sageville area, where all the streams come together in that bottom ground, which we’re calling the greenway area — we know there have been multiple historic floods which have come through there and wiped out crops and forced people to move.”
Those areas, Rupe said, should satisfy the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s focus on benefit-cost ratios.
“The most important thing is going to be what kind of homes and infrastructure and agricultural damages and risks there are to locations and facilities,” he said. “You’ve got to identify the benefits and the costs, the economic analysis. That’s always trickier than it sounds — the benefits from avoiding damages versus the costs of implementing solutions.”
It was the benefit-cost ratio which led JEO to eliminate Dyersville and the New Vienna/New Wine Park area for further study.
“It just didn’t look like we were going to find a project that met that benefit-cost,” Rupe said. “There still are flooding issues that will need to be dealt with, maybe through another program or project.”
That explanation seemed to satisfy Supervisor Harley Pothoff.
“It’s good they’re looking for the big projects, the ones that will score high,” he said during the meeting.
Some areas also were eliminated due to past pro-active action by local leaders, according to Rupe.
“It’s great to see a community taking the initiative and taking care of their own risks,” he said. “But it’s made it challenging to find projects in this study that will have a good benefit-cost ratio. Because a lot of areas that were at-risk aren’t as at-risk anymore.”
In particular, Rupe thought the “greenway” area north of Dubuque should be a “slam dunk” for project funding.
“It’s a little bit of an outside-the-box project for NRCS and FEMA, but as far as we can tell, it will meet the requirements,” he said.
JEO has not identified a preferred alternative in its process, but is considering dams and detention cells in one alternative, diversion channels and terraces or small farm ponds upstream in another, and non-structural solutions like crop-land conversion in another.
Crop-conversion, in particular, is “leading the way” of options in the greenway area.
“It’s converting cropland into natural habitat, with perennial vegetation,” he said. “It can flood. The water can go away. And there is no damage because that’s not cropland. It has the added benefit of being able to build wetlands, some oxbow storage, and hold back some water to reduce downstream flooding.”
JEO spoke with landowners and stakeholders in each area as part of this, which Rupe said will continue.
“No one told us to get out of their shop or boardroom,” he said. “They all seemed interested in working with us as this progresses.”
JEO is planning several more public input open houses this fall. Then, a final plan is expected.
Even with this plan in place, Rupe explained that implementation of projects would be up to eight years out with a separate design process to come first.
According to the federal U.S. Global Change Research Program, “heavy downpours and flooding will affect infrastructure, health, agriculture, forestry, transportation, air and water quality, and more,” due to climate change in the coming decade and beyond.
