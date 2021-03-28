The Telegraph Herald is working on a story about the ways in which the pandemic has affected mothers as they and their families have adapted to a COVID-19 world.
We want to hear from local moms: Did you end up leaving a job — temporarily or permanently — to look after children? If you worked from home, how did you adapt? How has the pandemic impacted your ability to connect with other families?
We are looking for moms who would be willing to talk to a reporter to be featured in an upcoming story.
If you are interested in participating, please contact reporter Allie Hinga at allie.hinga@thmedia.com or 563-588-5648 by Monday, April 19.