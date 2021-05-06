ELIZABETH, Ill. – A partnership will help expand access to sustainable food for people in need in Jo Daviess County.
Jo Daviess Local Foods is partnering with the Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County to launch JDLF Gives – an initiative to grow the Farm to Food Pantry program, according to a press release.
The release states that the program helps provide local produce from local farmers to area food pantries.
JDLF Gives will have a fund at the community foundation to support its mission. Donations may be made online at cfjodaviess.com/give or by mailing a check to: Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County, P.O. Box 77, Elizabeth, IL 61028.