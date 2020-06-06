ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A grand opening is being held today for a new brewery in Elizabeth.
Highway 20 Brewing Co. recently opened at 113 S. Main St. The business is owned by Brian and Karen Staron.
"We are a small, family-friendly craft brewery located on Historic Highway 20 in an 1875 Presbyterian church," the business said on its Facebook page.
Currently, its patio is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/hwy20brewing.