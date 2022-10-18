The incumbent and challenger facing off to represent Grant County in the Wisconsin State Assembly each have varied and differing priorities for the next session if elected.
Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, is running for reelection in the 49th District seat against Platteville Common Council Member Lynne Parrott, a Democrat. The district includes all of Grant County and parts of Lafayette and Richland counties.
The Telegraph Herald recently spoke with the candidates about their priorities if elected.
Supporting youth, easing pressure
If elected, Parrott will push for more funding for mental health resources in schools by adding more trained professionals and raising awareness for the issue. She also would push for increased funding toward special education programs.
She also expressed interest in the state financially supporting mentorship and economic innovation programs aimed at young people.
“Empowering the youth to create a bigger world than what we are living in is a dream my grandmother and my grandmother’s grandmother passed down to me,” Parrott said. “But in order to do that, we have to show them we care.”
Tranel said education is important to him, but his main focus during the first few months after re-election would be reducing inflationary pressures on constituents.
While he didn’t offer a concrete legislative solution to the issue, he said he believed the state’s projected $5 billion surplus should allow for some wiggle room in the budget process to address the issue.
“Most of the people I’m talking to are just wanting to make sure they can navigate the next six months without too many disruptions to their everyday life,” Tranel said. “... I am hopeful that during the budget process, we can use those extra dollars to offset some of the inflationary pressure everyone is feeling.”
Public safety
Both candidates outlined intentions to bolster public safety and agreed rural areas in particular needed more support.
Tranel said one of his main focuses if reelected would be strengthening emergency services in the state, particularly in rural areas like those that make up the majority of his district.
Tranel previously co-authored a bill that would have made the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam optional for EMS responders in the state and, therefore, lower training costs and time for interested volunteers. But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill, saying it potentially lowered needed statewide educational qualifications. Tranel intends to re-introduce the bill if reelected.
“EMS and making sure we continue to support our volunteer ambulance and firefighters, that’ll be a top priority,” he said. “(The veto) is kind of a raw spot.”
If elected, Parrott said she will push for stronger protections for victims of domestic violence. One of her daughters was fatally shot by a domestic partner in 2008, and the issue has been important to her ever since.
“If she had more resources, maybe the situation wouldn’t have gotten so volatile,” said Parrott, floating the idea of a bill that would make it harder for abusers to get out of jail quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.