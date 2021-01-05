The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jesse D. Vandee, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bell Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred, as well as warrants charging contempt of court and providing false identification information.
- Shaquille R. Island, 24, of Chicago, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 22nd Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband-meth in a correctional institution.
Thomas J. Bertjens, 58, of 535 W. Locust St., reported the theft of items worth $810 from a vehicle at about 4:25 a.m. Monday while it was parked at his residence.