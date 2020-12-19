PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution will be switching from a medium-security facility to a minimum-security facility.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections recently announced that it will begin figuring out transfer locations for the facility’s current medium-security inmates in 2021. More minimum-security inmates then would move into the Prairie du Chien institution.
“In general, we’re happy about it,” Mayor Dave Hemmer said. “Minimum-security is better than medium-security if there’s any problems, but there hasn’t been for years.”
John Beard, director of communications for the Department of Corrections, said in an email that transferring the facility to a lower security level would help shorten the statewide waitlist for minimum-security beds. The Prairie du Chien facility was a good location for this transfer since about 75% of the 500 inmates already are classified as minimum-security, his email stated.
The switch isn’t expected to impact the number of people within the facility, Beard said in his email, and no construction projects will be needed as the transfer occurs.
Beard’s email also identified the city as a good place to support more work-release employment once the program resumes. Work-release programs, meant to better prepare inmates to re-enter the workforce, are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The switch also could expand those eligible for the institution’s project crew, which helps out on various community projects. Hemmer said the crews, which also have been suspended due to COVID-19, are especially helpful in assisting with summer projects.
“Once things calm down and get back to normal, we look forward to having their help in the community,” he said.
The announcement followed the release of a Department of Corrections facility development plan that outlined a number of potential projects to consider for improving statewide facilities. Beard said the state is reviewing recommendations within the report.
The Prairie du Chien institution was listed as one of the state’s aging facilities in need of housing and infrastructure upgrades, with new buildings and bed expansions listed as project options. Transferring the facility to minimum-security is the only option in the report currently planned for implementation.
The report also included the option of building a new health services unit at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel. The main building initially was designed to be for high-risk inmates with limited movement, which has resulted in cramped quarters at the health services unit that now serves a more-general maximum-security population.
Attempts to speak with someone from the Prairie Du Chien Correctional Institution or Department of Corrections were not met beyond Beard’s emails.