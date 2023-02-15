BELMONT, Wis. — Platteville resident Keith Clark is known to be a helper.
He steps up for others and always lends a hand, and he’ll usually do so with a smile.
“He’s the fun guy you want to have around,” said Jody Forseth, Clark’s cousin. “He’s just a really great guy all around. He’ll help anyone with anything, and he doesn’t ever complain.”
Now, Clark’s friends and family are banding together to help him by planning a fundraiser to assist with medical costs after a serious workplace accident put Clark in the hospital for over three weeks.
The charitable benefit is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Sports Page in Belmont, Wis. There will be music, food, live and silent auctions and raffles throughout the evening. All proceeds go to Clark and his family to help cover costs associated with the incident.
“(With this event) people can walk away knowing they helped a couple that would help anyone else in the same position,” said Forseth, who is planning the benefit.
Clark’s accident took place Dec. 6 while working at Mississippi Valley Forest Products in Dickeyville. Clark had worked there for nine years at the time and was known as someone who would always help a coworker in need.
While working on a piece of equipment, a forklift mast fell on Clark and trapped him in between the mast and the frame. The regional Occupational Safety and Health Administration office is reviewing the incident.
Coworkers Andrew Kruser and Dan Berntgen went into action after the accident to raise the equipment off Clark and slide him out from under the heavy weight. Berntgen then performed CPR until Clark regained consciousness and emergency services arrived.
“You could tell it was pinning him pretty good, so the first thing I did was go running to get Dan to see what we could do,” Kruser said. “We didn’t want to lose (Keith), so I think that’s why we acted so fast. I think we had him out in a minute and a half.”
The accident punctured both of Clark’s lungs, broke multiple ribs and fractured his sternum and scapula. He was airlifted from the scene and taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he remained for 23 days.
Clark has since returned home, but still has considerable rehabilitation and follow-up visits ahead. His wife, Amy, has been assisting him since the incident, and he has visited Mississippi Valley Forest Products twice since returning to see his friends and coworkers.
“I think it’s very uplifting for the employees to see him and for Keith to see them,” said General Manager Roxanne Schmitz. “It does help us all to see him and know he’s up and around. … He’s like part of our family, and we’re all just happy to see he’s on the road to recovery.”
More information about the benefit is available online at bit.ly/40Webtx.
