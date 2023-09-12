Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A fundraising ride will support the Boscobel Fire Department.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 30, beginning at Old 61 Diner, 813 Wisconsin Ave. The ride ends at 6 p.m. at Pat & Greg’s Pour House, 1008 Wisconsin Ave.
Door prizes will be drawn at each stop of the ride. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle.
All vehicles are welcome, including utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and cars and trucks. Cost is $10 per person.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.