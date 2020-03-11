Police said they apprehended a teen robbery suspect at gunpoint early this morning in Dubuque.
Blake Ott, 17, of 2825 Washington St., was arrested by police at approximately 12:54 a.m. today in the 2000 block of Jackson Street after a lengthy foot pursuit, according to court documents.
Ott faces charges of two counts of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, interference with official acts with a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons and being a minor using tobacco.
Documents state that Alexzandria R. Strong, 20, of 2065 Pasadena Drive, No. 2, told police that at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, she gave her 13-year-old brother a ride to the 1800 block of Central Avenue. Her brother had arranged to meet with Ott to sell him marijuana.
Strong told authorities that Ott approached the vehicle with money in his hand. He then asked to smell the marijuana and attempted to snatch it from Strong's brother.
Police said Ott pulled a gun then took the bag of marijuana, an iPhone valued at $450 and Strong’s purse, which contained an iPhone valued at $250 and drugs for which she had a prescription. He ran off and Strong called police.
Arresting officers said Ott had a black handgun loaded with a magazine of seven 9mm rounds, as well as marijuana, cash and the items stolen from Strong.
Ott told authorities, “You guys got me” and “I’m going to prison” when read his Miranda warnings, court documents state.