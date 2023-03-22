Local unemployment rates climbed across the area in January, a shift local officials attributed to seasonal slowdowns in construction, retail and hospitality.
In Dubuque County, the unemployment rate in January was 3.7%, up from December’s revised estimate of 3% but lower than January 2022, when the unemployment rate was 4%, according to recently released Iowa Workforce Development data.
Other local counties likewise saw their unemployment rates tick upward from December to January, though trends were mixed when comparing the January data to January 2022 rates.
Across Iowa, unemployment sat at 3% in January, even with December’s revised figures for the state.
The change in last year’s unemployment figures compared to those previously reported by the Telegraph Herald is the result of a required annual review by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, officials said.
Area economic officials said the increase in unemployment fell in line with seasonal hiring trends and largely was anticipated.
“After the holidays, there are a lot of seasonal jobs that are lost,” said Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs at Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s very typical that you see that from December to January.”
The total number of jobs in the Dubuque metropolitan area declined by 300 from December to January. Per an analysis by Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry, that was actually a smaller increment compared to years past, when job numbers going back to 2017 declined by over 800 in January.
He suggested employers could be choosing to retain employees who normally wouldn’t be working this time of year in light of statewide cuts to unemployment benefits. Hockenberry noted that Dubuque had over 600 fewer unemployment insurance recipients in January compared to January 2019, when unemployment also sat at 3.7%.
Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois said he expected unemployment for the county to continue to rise in February, which he said was usually the county’s “high-water mark” for unemployment as construction ground to a halt.
He said demand for labor in the county remained hot, however, with several local businesses planning expansions. Even with the recent announcement of the planned closure of the Energizer plant in Fennimore, area employers already had reached out to his office in a preemptive bid to recruit workers from the plant.
“It looks like it will be another robust year in Grant County,” Brisbois said.
David Schmit, regional director for Northwest Illinois Economic Development, attributed an increase in unemployment in Jo Daviess County to the end of the holidays and the onset of “mud season,” when poor weather conditions lead to slowdowns in the county’s hospitality and construction sectors.
He projected unemployment numbers would improve with the spring, noting that Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, one of the county’s largest employers, already had begun advertising seasonal roles.
“If we can get out of mud season, we’ll be in better shape, and that’ll be in two weeks,” Schmit said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
