Police said a man threatened his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a loaded revolver during a disturbance last fall in Dubuque.
Christopher M. Paysen, 27, no permanent address, recently was arrested on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying a weapon and assault while displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that Paysen pointed a loaded revolver at and threatened to shoot Amanda M. Brimmer, 25, of 2776 Central Ave., No. 2, and Jordan M. Timmerman, 28, of 4521 Lark Drive, on Sept. 15 when Paysen was attempting to retrieve some of his property after breaking up with Brimmer.
During the disturbance, Paysen “unloaded the pistol and then reloaded it to show it was loaded,” documents state.
There were no injuries, and Paysen left the scene on a bicycle. Police were unable to locate him immediately after the incident.