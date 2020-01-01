Dubuque police said an intoxicated driver went through a residential yard and over a bluff Monday night.
Derek K. Doran, 29, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
According to court documents, Doran was driving on Mount Loretta Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when he attempted to turn left onto Mississippi View Drive. He reported that he lost control of his vehicle on the snowy roadway, causing him to miss his turn and slide through a residential yard.
The vehicle slid over a bluff and came to a stop, according to court documents. Police said Doran reported possible injuries but refused treatment at the scene.
Officers said they found an open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in Doran’s pocket. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.00%, well below the legal driving limit of 0.08%, but Doran refused to submit to blood and urine testing.