LANCASTER, Wis. — Down the midway from the Ferris wheel, past the antique tractors and just right of the dunk tank, crabs were crawling Friday at the Grant County Fair.
They inhabited discarded shells — some artificial — decorated with neon green polka-dots or molded in the shape of a Florida Gators football helmet, among other adornments.
Kellie Turner, 7, of Lancaster, called the experience of watching hermit crabs crawl atop a table in a mock race downright “cool.”
“I like how pretty their shells are,” she said. “I love how they can swim.”
Turner was one of about 10 kids Friday afternoon to attend the Mister Crabs comedy show, one of the newest additions to the Grant County Fair in Lancaster, which concludes Sunday, Aug. 22.
Jim and Amy DeBerry operate the business in Kissimmee, Fla., along with Cool Zoo, which also set up shop at the fair.
For $25, Grant County Fair attendees could handle and take a photograph with an animal of their choice, including American alligators, macaws, a joey or 30-day-old ring-tailed lemur.
Lancaster resident Wyatt Edge, 11, was surprised to learn that the alligator’s skin felt soft. He was unafraid of the animal, which Jim warned had a jaw force of 2,100 pounds per square inch, “strong enough to cut through human bone.”
Edge felt confident he was safe. The alligator’s mouth was taped shut. But he would never consider holding the zoo’s python.
“Those things horrify me,” Edge said.
Later, the booming chorus of “Everybody Have Crabs Tonight” — a parody of the 1986 Wang Chung song — beckoned bystanders to the races.
“Are you ready to go crab racing?” a red-faced Jim said. “Let’s get louder. Let’s get excited for these hermit crabs.”
The kids stared intently as the small crustaceans minced across the table toward rows of peanuts along its edge that were used as lures. As they neared their targets, Jim declared each a winner and used a window washer to yank them back to the table’s center like poker chips.
“Winner!” he said. “Winner!”
Jim said the COVID-19 pandemic increased the popularity of his family’s offerings.
“The great thing about what we do is, it’s outdoors,” he said. “The restrictions of COVID, no matter what side of the political fence, or you’re vax or anti-vax, you can still be in an open-air environment. … We believe animals should be for people of all sides on the political fence.”