An Iowa man paddling down the Mississippi River to raise awareness and funds for clean-water and conservation projects will visit a Dubuque museum Friday, June 18.
Hank Kohler set off from East Leaf Lake in Minnesota on June 3 for a 2,100-mile trip to the Gulf of Mexico and is raising funds for the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Take CAARE initiative, according to a press release. The initiative’s acronym stands for Conservation Action through Advocacy, Research and Engagement and is recruiting area high school students for involvement in conservation programs.
Kohler has raised more than $15,000 to date.
The release states that these funds will help purchase buckets for freshwater mussel restoration efforts, trees and wildflower seeds to support monarch butterflies and other pollinators and other environmental stewardship projects.
Kohler hopes to reach the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of August.
Visit Facebook @one4water and rivermuseum.com/one4water for more information.