An unused prescription drug collection event resulted in residents turning in more than 500 pounds of medications.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force and Asbury Police Department collected 533 pounds of medications and 222.8 pounds of syringes and other sharp items during the event held Saturday, according to a press release.
Items collected included prescription medication, non-prescription medication, vitamins, herbals, supplements and other items.
The items will be incinerated at a later date, according to the release.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has a prescription drop box located in its front lobby at 770 Iowa St.