MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A Jackson County man is accused of threatening his roommate with a loaded handgun.
Sean J. Gregory, 20, of Maquoketa, was arrested June 19 on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner J. Sendt, with a loaded handgun at 9 p.m. June 7 at their residence.
Sendt told authorities he feared for his life.
Gregory entered a plea of not guilty on June 23. His next court appearance is Aug. 5 in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County.
