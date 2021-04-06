PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday after authorities discovered 3 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Crawford County.
Christopher Fernette, 44, of Prairie du Chien, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest/obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; and Dillan Boydston, 38, of Waukon, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC and Jessica Brown, 42, of Waukon, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Fernette and Boydston were apprehended after a deputy stopped their vehicle Saturday evening on Wisconsin 35 in the Village of Ferryville.
Authorities searched the vehicle and the area around the vehicle with the aid of a K-9.
“A black tool-bag containing a clear plastic one-gallon size zip-lock bag with a large amount of methamphetamine was discovered during the search,” according to the release. “The methamphetamine weighed approximately 3 pounds with an estimated street value of $60,000.00.”
Authorities also found used hypodermic needles and $17,000 dollars in cash, according to the release.
Brown was driving a second vehicle. It was searched and authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
The release states that this case is a culmination of an extensive investigation into methamphetamine trafficking from the Minneapolis area into southwest Wisconsin.
“The case currently remains under investigation, as numerous individuals have been identified as being involved in the illegal sales, distribution, and use of methamphetamine,” according to the release.