ELIZABETH, Ill. — Two Elizabeth organizations are teaming up for a benefit event this fall, and organizers are seeking submissions.
Community art gallery Artists & Artisans will host “Rescue Me,” a gallery show and fundraiser benefiting Safe Haven Humane Society, from Nov. 5 to Dec. 26.
Gallery organizers are seeking original artwork related to the topic of “the art of rescue and/or the animal-human bond,” according to Safe Haven’s spring newsletter.
For more information and to submit artwork, contact Mary Edwards at mpedwards1980@gmail.com.