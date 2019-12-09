PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin- Platteville will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Williams Fieldhouse.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., according to a press release.

The College of Liberal Arts and Education and School of Graduates Studies ceremony follows at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science at 4 p.m.

Speakers include Adam Masters, a building construction management major from Janesville; Charles Brokopp, retired director of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene; Annie Kinwa-Muzinga, former professor in the School of Agriculture; Rebecca Ott, a business administration major from Madison; Isabelle Zahn, a criminal justice major from Whitewater; Michael Rafferty, an educator of 45 years; Rosalyn Broussard, a political science professor; Samantha Putney, a Spanish education major from Bloomer; Joshua Luoma of La Crescent, Minn.; Jill Furman, the global product manager at GE Healthcare in Milwaukee and Lisa Landgraf, professor and computer science program coordinator in the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department.

