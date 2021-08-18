DYERSVILLE, Iowa — All-terrain and off-road utility vehicles soon will be allowed daily on Dyersville streets.
City Council members voted, 4-1, this week to amend the city’s current ATV and OURV ordinance to allow such vehicles on city streets from sunrise to sunset from Aug. 27 through Oct. 31. Mike English cast the lone dissenting vote.
In June, council members approved an initial ordinance that allowed ATVs on streets on six long weekends as a sort of trial run. The final two weekends were Aug. 27 to 29 and Sept. 24 to 26.
This week, a majority of council members expressed their willingness to expand when ATVs were allowed in the city, since there had not been any issues during the first four weekends on which they were allowed.
“I haven’t heard of anything that shows it’s not working,” said Council Member Jim Gibbs. “I see more issues with mopeds and other types of vehicles like that than ATVs.”
He added that he has continued to hear complaints from riders about knowing on which dates they were allowed to use ATVs in the city.
“They claim that there’s just confusion on that, and I can see that happening, with this weekend you can, this weekend you can’t,” Gibbs said.
The Dubuque County ATV/UTV Alliance previously called for a boycott of Dyersville after the ATV/UTV ordinance first was passed. The group posted on Facebook that a better trial run would have allowed the vehicles seven days per week for a certain period of time, similar to the now-amended city ordinance.
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said at this week’s meeting that ATVs have operated safely since they have been allowed, though he at first wasn’t sure about daily usage.
“I don’t know about all the time,” he said. “I think just the weekend would be better — if we run it through the end of October every weekend.”
But Gibbs noted that there likely won’t be high traffic during the week.
“If groups are coming out, that’s going to be Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” he said. “If you see individuals riding around town, that’s what’s going to be around all the time.”
Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva stressed that daily ATV operations on city streets might not be a permanent measure adopted by the council. However, she said she was willing to see how it might play out.
“It’ll be a good-faith, trial period for all of us to see how it goes,” she said.
English said allowing ATV use isn’t state-mandated like moped usage is.
“Someone’s got to represent the naysayers,” English said. “I don’t want them on the streets, and there’s a lot of people that don’t.”