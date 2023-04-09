An Iowa nursing home administrator, accused of deliberately locking a resident outside of the building in a wheelchair for 11 hours overnight, is now facing disciplinary charges from a state licensing board.

The Iowa Board of Nursing Home Administrators has charged Scott Morton with professional incompetence; negligence in the practice of the profession; and violating unspecified regulations, rules or laws related to the practice of nursing home administrators.

