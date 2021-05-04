Police said a child was injured Saturday when he ran out into the road and collided with a vehicle in Dubuque.
Royce J. Tibbs, 4, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. EMS officials did assess his condition on scene.
The accident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Queen Street near the intersection with Henry Street and Marquette Place. The report states that Kelly A. Recker, 37, of Dubuque, was driving on Queen Street when Tibbs ran out into the road from between two parked vehicles. Both Recker and Tibbs’ mother confirmed the events to law enforcement, the report states.