Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows
Saturday, Main Street, Galena, Ill.
4 to 9:30 p.m. Candlelit luminaria line the streets, steps and sidewalks, and store windows on Main Street come alive with holiday-inspired animation. Living windows will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. Caroling in Grant Park will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Luminaria will be lit from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Many businesses will have extended hours. Cost: Free. More information: visitgalena.org.
Saturday, Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
9 to 11 a.m. Santa Claus will be making a stop at the Field of Dreams, along with one of his best elves, for a special visit. Enjoy doughnuts and hot chocolate, coloring activities and story time with staff from James Kennedy Public Library. Cost: Free. More information: fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.
Saturday, Main Street, Cuba City, Wis.
10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit Cuba City for a day of bake sales, cookie walks, Christmas carolers and food and drinks, culminating in the city’s annual Christmas Glow parade. Hot dogs, cheese curds, popcorn, hot cocoa and baked goods will be available for purchase. Cost to participate in the event: Free. More information: cubacity.org.
Sunday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Noon to 3 p.m. All kids in Dubuque are invited to the event hosted by Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Dubuque. There will be dancing, music, a live DJ, inflatable rides, a fire truck, an ambulance, the chance to talk with firefighters, a toy giveaway for every child, face painting and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus; Elsa, Anna and Olaf from “Frozen”; or Darth Vader and his friends from the Dark Side. Free cookies, popcorn, milk and punch. Cost: Free. More information: fiveflagscenter.com/events/2022.
