PEOSTA, Iowa — Construction is set to start soon on a road project meant to reduce traffic congestion at a busy Peosta intersection.
Work should be underway at the intersection of Peosta Street and Burds Road by the end of the month, according to Mayor Russ Pfab. The $1.3 million project will add left turn lanes on both streets to encourage traffic flow.
Most trips through and within the city include travel on at least one of those streets, and residents have complained about frequent congestion at the intersection of the two throughways during key commuting times.
“It gets pretty busy, especially in the morning when kids are being taken to school … or around (shift change) at the industrial businesses around there,” Pfab said. “The hope is that adding the turn lanes will give people easier access.”
The addition of the two turning lanes should alleviate wait times for those looking to turn right or continue straight on Peosta Street as they will now have a separate lane of traffic from those looking to turn left at the intersection.
Peosta City Council members previously selected Connolly Construction, Inc. to perform the improvements, which include the addition of the turn lanes as well as some water and sewer improvements and any incidental costs associated with project completion, such as site clearance and utility work.
Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Justin Lau said the intersection’s proximity to Steve’s Ace Home & Garden and other area businesses adds to the urgency to improve traffic in the area.
“Traffic gets clogged up during school times, so I think (this project) will just better serve the community,” Lau said.
Pfab said construction is estimated to take approximately three to five months and asked area residents to be patient as work continues, during which time detours or slower speeds might be required.
“People should keep in mind that the end result will be seamless traffic (once the project is finished),” Pfab said. “It’ll be a great improvement.”