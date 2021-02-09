GALENA, Ill. — When she was young, Wanda Kruse would admire her parents from afar while they danced.
Whether it was at a wedding or another event, anywhere music was playing, Blenda and John Wienen would get up and dance together.
After all, it was dancing that sparked their relationship more than 60 years ago.
But it wasn’t until years later that Kruse realized it was her mom who led during every dance. It was something Kruse said was symbolic of their relationship.
“It’s that give and take,” she said. “When one was stronger than the other, the other would take the lead. To be a ballroom dancer you have to have respect. That’s what they have.”
After 68 years of marriage, Blenda, 90, and John Wienen, 92, have continued to practice that same give-and-take mantra. And they still share a love for dancing.
Blenda and John both grew up outside of Galena, Ill., and their families knew one another through church. Before John left to serve in the U.S. Army, they went on a date to see a movie.
“I remember being excited about getting a date,” Blenda said. “He picked me up, and my mother was waiting.”
John served in the Army for three years. When he returned, he and Blenda ran into each other at what was then the Royal Palace in Galena, a popular dance hall.
It was a Valentine’s dance in 1952. During the evening, Blenda remembers winking at John.
“He was nice looking,” she said.
John said he couldn’t remember what he thought about Blenda at the time, but he laughed and said, “I guess I was getting desperate.”
They married that October and went on to have two daughters.
Through the years, they traveled to places such Sweden, where Blenda’s father grew up, and other parts of Europe. They vacationed in Florida for several months of the year for about 20 years, Blenda said.
“We’ve had some wonderful trips together,” she said.
John worked six days a week for his family’s business, E. Wienen and Sons Construction Co. But Sundays were special for Kruse and her sister, Denise Stadel. After church, they would all go fishing together, Kruse recalled.
“We got to have dad with us for an afternoon,” she said.
Kruse said she never felt limited because of her gender when she was growing up. If she wanted to do something, her parents supported her.
“If I wanted to do something, they never told me no,” she said. “The world was open to me. I never really realized that women didn’t do certain things. The world back in the ’50s and ’60s, women didn’t do as much, like go to college. Mom and Dad never said no to those kinds of dreams.”
Stadel said she can’t remember a time her parents ever bickered.
“I am so glad that I have them as my parents,” she said. “Dad could fix anything, and Mom was the best cook. It was just neat to see them have their fun times.”
Blenda said she thinks dating and marriage was easier 68 years ago than it is now. Her advice for new couples is this: It’s all about compromise.
Just like their dancing style. It’s give and take. One leads and one follows.
“You need to be tolerant of each other,” she said. “There are two individual minds there. They are different. I’ve had a good life, and that’s a lot to be thankful for. We just worked at it and kept going.”